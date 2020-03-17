|
|
Erma Moore
Mrs. Erma Jane Bassett Moore peacefully passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, surrounded by her four children after a long and faithful life. She lived her life for her children, honored her Lord completely and was devoted to her husband for 65 years. She and her husband, Dr. Trueman Moore, served as missionaries in Bangladesh for 15 years before coming home to finish raising their children in Fort Smith. Erma and her husband served many area churches in various capacities. She loved the Lord, loved the church, loved her children and grandchildren and loved her Bible.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband.
She is survived by her adoring children: a daughter, Dr. Trudy Moore of Fort Smith; and three sons, the Rev. Willis Moore and wife Lee Ann of Odem, Texas, Lee Moore and wife Lynda of Fort Smith and Jim Moore and wife Pam of Omaha, Neb. She is also survived by two sisters, Normalee Wyatt of Seminole, Fla. and Patty Lett of Owasso, Okla.; six grandchildren, Justin Moore and wife Alecia, Jessica Pugh and husband Nathan, McKenzie Sharp and husband Spencer and Caroline Moore and Claire Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Harper Pugh and Graham Moore.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Oak Cliff Baptist Church followed by a 2 p.m. service to celebrate her 92 years of a godly life. Burial will follow the service at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caretakers at Brookdale Assisted Living and Fianna Hills Nursing Home, who made her life so much easier and enjoyable.
Memorial contributions may be made to the International Mission Board or Called to Care.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020