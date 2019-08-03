Home

Ernest Aldridge

Ernest Aldridge Obituary
Ernest Aldridge
The Rev. Ernest G. Aldridge, 97, of Charleston died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Assembly of God Church in Paris under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta; three daughters, Joyce Aldridge of Livingston, Texas, Jennifer Lee of Fort Smith and Jeanie Bottoms of New Mexico; a son, John Aldridge of Lavaca; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019
