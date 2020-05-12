Home

Ernest Carver


1950 - 2020
Ernest Carver Obituary
Ernest Carver
Ernest Eugene Carver, 69, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was born June 9, 1950, in Kansas City, Kan., to Arthur and Wilda (Catron) Carver. He was a retired line worker at Rheem. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tony Messmer; five sisters; and six brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Carver of the home; three daughters, Dana Robison and husband Travis and Tonya Carver, both of Fort Smith, and Tiffany Massey and husband Mark of Sallisaw; a son, Vince Messmer and wife Pam of Fort Smith; five sisters; three brothers; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Mr. Carver may be viewed from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020
