Ernest Elliott Obituary
Ernest Elliott
Ernest Michael Elliott, 73, of Alma passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a machine operator for Smurfit/Stone Container and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ernest Michael Elliott II.
He is survived by two sons, Randy and Donald Elliott, both of Alma; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the director of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 28, 2020
