Ernest Lesley


1934 - 2020
Ernest Lesley Obituary
Ernest Lesley
Ernest Lee Lesley, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 7, 2020. He was born May 16, 1934, in Sentinel, Okla., to Grady Lee Lesley and Melba Graham Lesley. Ernest enjoyed metal detecting, watching old movies and fishing with his son.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Robert, Vestal, Billy and Royce Lesley.
Ernest is survived by a son, Darren Lesley and wife Paula of Fort Smith; two daughters, Cheryl Lesley of Roland and Debra Kay Moran of Dallas; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his extended family.
Private arrangements are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020
