|
|
Ernest McCain
Ernest Dale McCain, 68, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Dec. 27, 2019. He was born Jan. 21, 1951, in Mesa, Ariz., to Joseph McCain and Mary Calvert McCain. Ernest was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. While serving his country, he received a Purple Heart for his heroism.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ernest is survived by three daughters, April Lane of Fort Smith and Michelle Maddox (Jeremy), both of Fort Smith, and Misty Lundberg of Dierks; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Metcalf of Mena; two brothers, Roy McCain (Bobbi) of Pocola and Kenneth McCain (Patsy) of Hot Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Ernest's life will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home with inurnment with military honors to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 8, 2020