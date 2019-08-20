|
Ernestine Morton
Ernestine C. Morton, 89, of Ozark died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Ozark. She was a retired administrator from Ozark Nursing Home, a charter member of Ozark Recreation Association and a member of First Methodist Church in Ozark. She was born Oct. 6, 1929, in the Greenwood community to Ernest and Mary Elizabeth Martin Covert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hansell Wayne Morton; her parents; and six sisters, Daisy Detherage, Ruth Covert, Pauline Loveless, Etta Ross, Lorraine McConaghey and Georgia Moore.
Ernestine is survived by a son, Jerry Morton and wife Lori of Heath, Texas; two daughters, Jan Hammond of Branch and Mary Ann Morton Hopkins of Ozark; eight grandchildren, Casey Beavers, Jared Hammond, Alexa Morton, Hannah Cave, Meredith Wells, Mallory Sims, Makayla Sims and Madeline Sims-Edwards; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel and burial will be at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Hammond, Billy Wayne Mullen and Newton, Don, David and Jack Shaffer.
Honorary pallbearers are the employees of Ozark Nursing Home and staff from the 400 wing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Foundation, 1 Children's Way, Slot 661, Little Rock, AR 72202-3591 or online at [email protected] or by calling (501) 364-1476.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 21, 2019