Ervalee Wooten
Ervalee Wooten, 86, of Roland died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Roland.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Drakestand Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Beth MacDonald of Roland; a son, Arthur Wooten of Stilwell, Okla.; two sisters, Pat Jones of McKey, Okla., and Diana Tramell of Gore; two brothers, Jim and Dan Callahan, both of McKey; two stepsons, Dale and Alan Bramlett; three grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019