Estelle Harrison
A. Estelle Harrison, 91, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 28, 1928, in Palmer, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of United Methodist Church in Kibler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Harrison; a son, William H. Harrison; her mother, Nellie Powell; a sister, Catherine Russell; and a brother, J.B. O'Neal.
She is survived by a daughter, Amelia "Amy" White and husband Jim of Alma; three grandchildren, Hope Lindsey, J.W. Coady and Kim White; four great-grandchildren, Shealei Miller, Noah Harmon, Charro Coady and Morgan Lindsey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be J.W. Coady, Sean Lindsey, Mark Miller, Noah Harmon, Charro Coady and Jimmy Hughes.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 13, 2019