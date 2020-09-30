1/1
Esther Henson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Henson
Esther Zappas Henson passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Philadelphia to Frank and Thalia Zappas, who had immigrated from Greece a few years prior to her birth.
Her family relocated to Los Angeles in 1946. She met Charles Anthony Henson of Little Rock in 1953, who was an active duty Marine on leave during the Korean War. They lived in the Los Angeles area, where she was a homemaker until retiring to Arkansas in the early 1990s. Charles and Esther remained together until his death in 2009.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Paul.
She is survived by a younger sister, Irene Greenan of Prescott, Ariz.; four sons, Steven Henson of Greenwood, Dennis Henson and wife Rita of Palmdale, Calif., Kelly Henson of Discovery Bay, Calif., and Charles Henson and wife Michelle of Van Buren; a daughter, Kimberly McElyea of Fort Smith; three nieces, Karen Billingsley of Phillips Ranch, Calif., Cherris Baskett of Draper, Utah, and Laura Shortino of Simi Valley, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved