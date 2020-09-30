Esther Henson
Esther Zappas Henson passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Philadelphia to Frank and Thalia Zappas, who had immigrated from Greece a few years prior to her birth.
Her family relocated to Los Angeles in 1946. She met Charles Anthony Henson of Little Rock in 1953, who was an active duty Marine on leave during the Korean War. They lived in the Los Angeles area, where she was a homemaker until retiring to Arkansas in the early 1990s. Charles and Esther remained together until his death in 2009.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Paul.
She is survived by a younger sister, Irene Greenan of Prescott, Ariz.; four sons, Steven Henson of Greenwood, Dennis Henson and wife Rita of Palmdale, Calif., Kelly Henson of Discovery Bay, Calif., and Charles Henson and wife Michelle of Van Buren; a daughter, Kimberly McElyea of Fort Smith; three nieces, Karen Billingsley of Phillips Ranch, Calif., Cherris Baskett of Draper, Utah, and Laura Shortino of Simi Valley, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
