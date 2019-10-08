|
Ethel Donica
Ethel Jane Donica, 86, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at First Christian Church in Mena with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.
She is survived by four children, Cynthia Perkins of Nashoba, Okla., Sherry Morris of Nunnelly, Tenn., Robin Wolaver of Columbia, Tenn, and David Donica of Hat?eld; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019