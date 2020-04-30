|
Ethel Fingerhut
Ethel Fingerhut, 78, of Roland died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Memorial service will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherri Stone and Teana Bailey; two sons, William Fingerhut and Charles Tann; two sisters, Irene Junejo and Patty Jones; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from May 2 to May 6, 2020