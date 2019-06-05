|
Ethel Harlow
Ethel Mae Harlow, 76, of Mountainburg was born March 29, 1943, in Spiro. She spent many years as a clerk at the Oklahoma City Commission in Oklahoma City.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Eatmon; and sister, Joyce Marley.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Burl of Mountainburg; son, David Christmas and wife Lorraine of Heavener; son, Byran Harlow and Wendy Hendricks of Edmond, Okla.; grandchildren, Kayla, Kimberlea and Blake Harlow and Sam Hendricks, all of Edmond; and aunt, Billie Jean Heritage of Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019