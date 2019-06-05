Home

Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel-Fort Smith
4817 Kelley Highway P.O. Box 4517
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel-Fort Smith
4817 Kelley Highway P.O. Box 4517
Fort Smith, AR 72914
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel-Fort Smith
4817 Kelley Highway P.O. Box 4517
Fort Smith, AR 72914
Ethel Harlow Obituary
Ethel Harlow
Ethel Mae Harlow, 76, of Mountainburg was born March 29, 1943, in Spiro. She spent many years as a clerk at the Oklahoma City Commission in Oklahoma City.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Eatmon; and sister, Joyce Marley.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Burl of Mountainburg; son, David Christmas and wife Lorraine of Heavener; son, Byran Harlow and Wendy Hendricks of Edmond, Okla.; grandchildren, Kayla, Kimberlea and Blake Harlow and Sam Hendricks, all of Edmond; and aunt, Billie Jean Heritage of Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019
