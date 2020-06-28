Ethel McGowan
Ethel McGowan, 91, of Sallisaw died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She survived by five daughters, Ethel Sherrill, Rose Mary Lawler, Sharon Abrams, Sue Jenkins-McCoy and Lisa Russell; three sons, J.D. and Bill Atkerson and Sherman McGowan; a sister, Mary Whiten; four brothers, Emmett, Odis, Donald and Walter Burris; 20 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
