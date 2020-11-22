1/1
Ethel Sandberg
1927 - 2020
Ethel Sandberg
Ethel Mae Sandberg, age 93, of Charleston, formerly of Redlands, Calif., died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. She was born June 14, 1927, in Amagon to John W. Adams and Annie Mae Henderson Adams.
She was a homemaker, a school bus driver for 22 years and a personal caregiver. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, George W. Alvis and Jacob R. Sandberg; two sons, George Alvis Jr. and David Lee Alvis; a daughter, Rita Karen Alvis; and a granddaughter, Cherial Gonzales.
She is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Burton and husband Gary of Portland, N.D., and Judy McCombs and husband Jim of Clayton, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City officiated by Chaplain Mike Jones, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Mayberry Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
