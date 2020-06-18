Ethel Sonnier
Sister Ethel Marie Sonnier, age 85, died June 14, 2020, at Chapel Ridge Health and Rehabilition in Fort Smith. The family of John L. Sonnier and Isabelle Thibodeaux Sonnier welcomed their daughter, Ethel Marie, into their family on Jan. 13, 1935, in Church Point, La. Sister Ethel Marie entered Immaculate Conception Convent in New Orleans on Feb. 2, 1950. On June 17, 1973, she transferred her vows to St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith. Sister Ethel Marie taught at St. Anne's High School for one year and served as religion teacher at St. Gabriel Parish in Kansas City, Mo., and at Maria Immaculata School in Houma, La. For 19 years, she served on the core team at Hesychia House of Prayer in New Blaine. In 2014, she moved to the monastery infirmary and later to Chapel Ridge Health and Rehabilition.
Sister Ethel Marie's gentle and quiet presence and deep spirituality endeared her to many. She loved playing the guitar and composed many spiritual songs. She became involved in clowning ministry and loved to dress up as "Tot" and perform simple mime programs at the monastery and in area nursing homes. She had a deep love for her French Acadian heritage.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Allen Joseph Sonnier and Wilber Joseph Sonnier; and five sisters, Rosa Mae S. Williams, Marie Louise Sonnier, Mary Leora S. Oakley, Mattie D. Sonnier and Betty Ann S. Sparks.
Sister Ethel Marie is survived by a sister, Clara Darbonne, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Ethel Marie will be a private ceremony. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Please remember Sister Ethel Marie in your prayers.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Scholastica Monastery Continuing Care Fund, P.O. Box 3489, Fort Smith, AR 72913.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.