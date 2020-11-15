1/1
Ethel Thrift
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Thrift
Ethel Carman Thrift, 97, of Alma passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 26, 1923, in Alma to Holland and Margaret (Abercrombie) Brown.
She was a retired welder from Baldor Manufacturing and a member of Rudy Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She loved making quilts, being on the go and playing bingo with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilburn J. Thrift; a son, Roger Edwards; a grandson, Anthony Edwards; a great-grandson, Peyton Jackson; and a brother, James Brown.
She is survived by two daughters, Carman Hensley and husband Doyle and Betty Owings, both of Alma; three sons, George Renfro of Mulberry and David Thrift and wife Patty and Doug Thrift and wife Janie, both of Alma; a brother, Billy Wayne Brown of Alma; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Ashley Thrift, Aaron Thrift, Steven Renfro, Michael Hensley, Jason Hensley and Kyle Thompson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved