Ethel Thrift

Ethel Carman Thrift, 97, of Alma passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 26, 1923, in Alma to Holland and Margaret (Abercrombie) Brown.

She was a retired welder from Baldor Manufacturing and a member of Rudy Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She loved making quilts, being on the go and playing bingo with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilburn J. Thrift; a son, Roger Edwards; a grandson, Anthony Edwards; a great-grandson, Peyton Jackson; and a brother, James Brown.

She is survived by two daughters, Carman Hensley and husband Doyle and Betty Owings, both of Alma; three sons, George Renfro of Mulberry and David Thrift and wife Patty and Doug Thrift and wife Janie, both of Alma; a brother, Billy Wayne Brown of Alma; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Ashley Thrift, Aaron Thrift, Steven Renfro, Michael Hensley, Jason Hensley and Kyle Thompson.



