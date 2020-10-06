1/1
Etta McDonald
Etta McDonald
Etta A. McDonald, 82, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at a local hospital. She retired from Riverside Furniture in Fort Smith, where she was an industrial sprayer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Plumer and Bessie (Dickson) Hunter; two sisters, Mildred Lampe and Sue Tuck; two sons, Jimmy and Garry Oden; and three brothers, Lonnie, Leonard and Alvis Hunter.
She is survived by her husband, Glen McDonald of the home; a son, Randy Oden and wife Liz of Van Buren; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
