Eugene Bruick
Eugene "Gene" Edward Bruick, 89, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home in Fort Smith. Gene was born to Joseph E. Bruick and Cecelia M. (Strack) Bruick in Conway. He was one of seven children. He graduated from Saint Joseph High School in Conway in 1948 and was also a Graduate of the University School of Hard Knocks.
Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War retiring as a master sergeant. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 65 years, Ruth Ellen Gleason, in Little Rock. They eventually moved to Fort Smith/Charleston, where they have resided for the last 58 years.
In 1954, Gene began his lifetime career in the farmers cooperative industry, first in Conway, then Hope and finally in Fort Smith. He grew and acquired several stores, including in Van Buren, to grow the farming industry, always with the intent to support local farmers and their families in the Arkansas and Oklahoma region. He retired as CEO after 56 years. He was always known in the area as "Mr. Co-op." His love for the co-op and the Fort Smith area was evident in many of his other community relations, such as past president of the 4-H Foundation and past president and current secretary-treasurer of the Arkansas Oklahoma Rodeo Fair board. Gene was also a devout Catholic who volunteered each Sunday, distributing communion to local patients, was a Eucharist minister for 30 years and involved in many other church organizations and ministries such as Cursillo, Marriage Encounter, Pre-Cana, Community Rescue Mission, Knights of Columbus, Gregory Kistler Treatment Center, Red Cross and Heart-to-Heart Pregnancy Support Center. He was also an astute business person who served for many years with the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, Mercy Foundation and River Valley Bank. Gene was also a 2020 nominee for the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame. Apart from managing his company and numerous volunteer activities, Gene most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to go golfing, meet friends at Mercy Fitness and go to his Men of Faith weekly meetings.
Gene is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children, John "Jack" Joseph and wife Donna and Karen Bruick Meyers and husband Danny, all of Fort Smith, and Kevin Michael and wife Robin of Little Rock; his grandchildren, Meredith (Cole) Colville of Montgomery, Ala., Lauren (Clinton) Shown of Greenwood, Christopher (Chelsea) Bruick of Houston, Gregory Meyers of Arlington, Va., Erica Meyers of Charlotte, N.C., Katie Bruick of Bentonville, Jenna Bruick of Dallas and Ben Bruick of Kansas City; and his sister, Hilda Nahlen of Conway.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Anton, Edwin, Gerald and Joe Bruick; and a sister, Lorene Bane.
Gene lived a full life, devoted to his lovely wife Ruth, his family and the other love of this life, the farmers co-op. His hobby was his work until later in life when golf became his passion.
Rosary was said Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church. A private cremation service will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart-to-Heart Pregnancy Center, Gregory Kistler Center, Immaculate Conception Church or Trinity Junior High School.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Gregory Meyers, Christopher Bruick and Ben Bruick, Cole Colville, Clinton Shown and Jordan, Andrew and Joshua Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Hudsbeth, Renny Chesshir, Jack Grote, Leo Anhalt, Clyde Johnston and the I.C. Men of Faith group.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 14, 2019