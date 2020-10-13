1/1
Eugene Burkett
1944 - 2020
Don Eugene Burkett, 76, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health. He was a self-employed construction worker and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lee and Connie Marie (Cottrell) Burkett; three brothers, Leon, Leonard and Gerald Burkett; and two sisters, Hazel Daniels and Linda Saulberry.
He is survived by his wife, Lori of the home; three daughters, Brittany Cooper of Alma, Amanda Adams of Greenwood and Carrie Solemberg of Gore; a sister, Glenda Marie Martin of Van Buren; a niece, Selena Tolbert of Greenwood; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Liggett, Carroll King, David Plunkett, Larry Dehart and Mike Ball.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
