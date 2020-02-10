Home

Eugene "Gene" Falleur, 88, of Muldrow died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; three children, Cathy Plank and Gary and Mike Falleur, all of Muldrow; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Rosary will be said at 6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2020
