Eugene McMullin
Eugene Baker McMullin, 88, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Oct. 23, 2020. He was born April 18, 1932, in Granger, Iowa, to Paul Leo McMullin and Marie Baker McMullin.
Eugene and his family lived in Prairie City, Iowa, for 53 years before moving to Fort Smith. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death his parents; his wife of 68 years, Delores McMullin; and three sons, Mark, Eric and Craig McMullin.
He is survived by two sons, Brad McMullin of Fort Smith and Kurt McMullin (Nobuko) of Santa Clara, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Alice McMullin of Berkeley, Calif.; a brother, Paul Leo McMullin II; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Parker, Kassidy, Taro, Chiyo, Jun and Sen; a great-grandson, Myles; and numerous extended family and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted Edwards Funeral Home.
In honor of Eugene, memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
