Eugene Morris

Eugene "Gene" Edward Morris, 90, of Pell City, Ala., died Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Pell City and burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Usrey Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; five children, Carol Tuck, Kathleen Brown, Martha Rutter and David and Lynn Schmidt; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
