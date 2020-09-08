Eugene Morris

Eugene "Gene" Edward Morris, 90, of Pell City, Ala., died Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Pell City and burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Usrey Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; five children, Carol Tuck, Kathleen Brown, Martha Rutter and David and Lynn Schmidt; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store