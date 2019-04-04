|
Eugenia Blumenkemper
Eugenia "Jeanie" "Blumey" Blumenkemper, 85, of Wooster was born Sept. 20, 1933, and passed away April 1, 2019, in Conway. She retired from Conway Human Development Center (CHDC) after many years of service. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Wooster. She enjoyed reading, but her greatest joy was caring for her family, especially her daughter Sandra who lives at CHDC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Blumenkemper; mother, Charlotte McPike; father, James Smith; and eight brothers.
She is survived by three daughters, Sandra of CDHC, Toni and husband Randy of Greenwood and Micki and husband Matt of Atoka, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Dustin Barentine and wife Jennifer and their three children, Aaron Barentine and wife Sarah and one child, Brian Pfrenger and wife Ashley and their three children, Jim Pfrenger and wife Heather and five children, Austin Pfrenger and wife Caitlin and one child, Dalton Pfrenger and Katie Pfrenger; as well as many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Grifffin-Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, with service at 2 p.m. Private family burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Dustin Barentine, Aaron Barentine, Brian Pfrenger, Jim Pfrenger, Austin Pfrenger, Dalton Pfrenger and Katie Pfrenger.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2019