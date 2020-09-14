Eugenia England

Eugenia Willene England, 69, of Roland died Sept. 13, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at East Side Free Will Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Peters Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald; a daughter, Renee Hyles; her mother, Edna Vann; a sister, Sharon Edwards; a grandchild; and a great-granddaughter.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



