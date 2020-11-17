Eugenia Strong
Eugenia "Jean" Strong, 98, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 14, 2020. She was born March 29, 1922, in Chicago to Julian Dzierzanowski and Elizabeth Kinowski Dzierzanowski.
Jean was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Fort Smith. She was an office clerk until her retirement from Wittek Inc. She enjoyed crocheting and was a great baker and an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Frank Strong; two children, Dennis Strong and Paula Kucharzyk; and a granddaughter, Denise Kucharzyk.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Debbie Strong of Norman, Okla.; a daughter and son-in- law, Jacqueline and Fred Birdwell of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Tracy Wycoff of Oswego, Ill., Dennis Kucharzyk of New Lenox, Ill., Brant Lyons of Farmington and Courtney Ivy of Norman; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-8 p.m.
