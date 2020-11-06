Or Copy this URL to Share

Eula Justice

Eula Faye Justice, 86, of Spiro died Nov. 3, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with burial at Greenhill Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Wooten, Lana Bond, Marcella Baker and Cynthia Mecham; a son, Gene Chappell;two brothers, C.D. and Dennis Pierce; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



