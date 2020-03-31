|
Eula Young
Eula Belle Young, age 92, passed away on March 30, 2020. She loved her family and gave of herself selflessly. She was the tie that bound her family together and will be dearly missed. She was a faithful member of Wheeler Avenue Church of Christ for over 60 years and was a loving servant to many. When she saw a need, she met it and gave the extra measure.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert R. Young; and two sons, David and Daniel Young.
She was survived by two sons, Raymond Young (Judie) of Williamstown, W.Va., and Ronald Young (Joyce) of Van Buren; a daughter, Sandra Strevig (Barry) of Carrollton, Texas; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private family funeral will be held Thursday, April 2, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be offered from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Proverbs 31 must have been the pattern she used for life: "A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth more than rubies ... Her husband has full confidence in her ... She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life ... She gets up while it is still night; she provides food for her family ... She sets about her work vigorously; her arms are strong for her tasks ... She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy ... She makes coverings for her bed ... She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come ... She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue ... She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness ... Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her ... Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate" (Proverbs 31: 10-12, 15, 17, 20, 22, 25-28, 31).
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2020