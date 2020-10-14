Eulice Butler

Eulice Butler, 85, of Shady Point died Oct. 13, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with burial at Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service.

He is survived by a daughter, La Dena Gullick; a son, Alan Butler; two sisters; two brothers; and four grandchildren.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.



