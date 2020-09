Or Copy this URL to Share

Eulis Wing

Eulis Franklin Wing, 84, of Gans died Aug. 24, 2020.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Gans Bible Church, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Services.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; two daughters, Sherrie Balentine and Shelly Blackburn; a son, Gerald Wing; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.



