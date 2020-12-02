Eunice Flores
Eunice Flores, 76, of Waldron entered into eternal life with her Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on Nov. 30, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born March 1, 1944, in Clarksburg, W. Va., to Charles and Lalah (Barrett) Butcher.
She was a devoted mother and homemaker who loved her family so much. She was a born-again Christian, Baptist by faith, and trusted only in the blood of Jesus. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke around. She listened to anyone who needed to talk. Her kind and sincere spirit outshined everyone. She loved her siblings, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edmond Flores; two sisters, Juanita Stokes and Mildred Vieth; six brothers, Arden, John, William "Bill," Gilbert, Floyd and Glen Butcher; a halfsister, Jane Childers; and two nieces, Patty Evans and Dixie Holt.
She is survived by four children, Sherri Barnett and husband Randy of Waldron, Eddie Flores and wife Jessica of Cedarville, Felicia Ashworth and husband David of Forney, Texas, and Beatrice Stone and husband William of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Brandon Stone, Nathan Stone, Flynn Ashworth and Zach Barnett; three great-grandchildren, Leila Binion, Marshall Binion and Jessie Barnett; two sisters, Judy Butcher of Fort Smith and Brenda Freeman of West Union, W. Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with cremation to follow, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home.
