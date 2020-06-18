Eva Peterson
Eva Berkshire Biggs Peterson entered heaven on June 14, 2020. She was born to Bill and Hazel Berkshire of Bloomer.
Eva was predeceased by her five siblings, Wendell, Gerald, Howard, Chub and Laverne. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Almon Biggs and George Peterson.
Eva and George loved to travel and toured almost all the states, lower Canada, upper Mexico, South Korea, Hong Kong and stayed briefly in Tai Wan.
Eva and Almon had three children, Virginia Ann, Patrise Kay (deceased) and James "Jim" Patrick; five grandchildren, Brian, Dakota, Wyatt, Cole and Alishia; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Brevin, Isaac and Chapman.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.