1/
Evelyn Anglen
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Anglen
Evelyn Anglen, 87, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Mountainburg to Marvin and Lacy (Shadowens) Linder. She was a former sewing power machine operator for Unitog in Fort Smith. She loved quilting and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Charlene Wilkinson and Geraldine Linder.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Anglen of the home; a sister, Ina Daily; a brother, Bill Linder; and a multitude of nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Pope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
She was loved throughout her life and will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker Funeral Home of Alma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved