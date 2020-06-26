Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Campbell

Evelyn Raye Campbell, 73, of Lamar died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Paris.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.

She is survived by two sisters, Hattie Watkins and Penny Beard; three brothers, Sonny, James and Roy Campbell; and a grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store