Evelyn Campbell
1944 - 2020-06-23
Evelyn Campbell
Evelyn Raye Campbell, 73, of Lamar died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Paris.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.
She is survived by two sisters, Hattie Watkins and Penny Beard; three brothers, Sonny, James and Roy Campbell; and a grandchild.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
