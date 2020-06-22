Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Clifton

Evelyn Clifton, 70, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Ross.



