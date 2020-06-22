Evelyn Clifton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Clifton
Evelyn Clifton, 70, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Ross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved