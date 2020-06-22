Evelyn Clifton
Evelyn Clifton, 70, of Fort Smith passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born in Hanford, Calif., to Vernon and Inez (Scott) Stewart. She was a retired housekeeper from St. Scholastica Monastery and a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Vernon Stewart; a sister, Etta (Stewart) King; and a niece, Shelli (Stewart) Lamberson.
She is survived by her husband, Ross Clifton of Fort Smith; her furbaby, Delia; three nieces, Diane Crawford, Kelly Whitson and Sharla Hartzell; two nephews, Michael King and Tim Stewart; seven great-nieces and -nephews, Jennifer Kelly, Brittany Roderick, Ashley Oyler, Shelby and Gracie Hartzell, Christopher Mills and Jake Brewer; five great-great-nieces and -nephews, Memphis Kelly, Scarlett and Joshua Roderick, Hunter Mills and Jaxon and Coy Oyler; a sister-in-law, Anna Stewart; and several cousins.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Clifton, 70, of Fort Smith passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born in Hanford, Calif., to Vernon and Inez (Scott) Stewart. She was a retired housekeeper from St. Scholastica Monastery and a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Vernon Stewart; a sister, Etta (Stewart) King; and a niece, Shelli (Stewart) Lamberson.
She is survived by her husband, Ross Clifton of Fort Smith; her furbaby, Delia; three nieces, Diane Crawford, Kelly Whitson and Sharla Hartzell; two nephews, Michael King and Tim Stewart; seven great-nieces and -nephews, Jennifer Kelly, Brittany Roderick, Ashley Oyler, Shelby and Gracie Hartzell, Christopher Mills and Jake Brewer; five great-great-nieces and -nephews, Memphis Kelly, Scarlett and Joshua Roderick, Hunter Mills and Jaxon and Coy Oyler; a sister-in-law, Anna Stewart; and several cousins.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.