Evelyn Dillon
Evelyn Marie Dillon, 84, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at a local nursing home. She retired from Southern Steel and Wire in Fort Smith. She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harve and Mentie (Brewer) Howell; a sister, Kay Tipton; and a brother, Henry Howell.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Graham of Fort Smith and Jeri Dillon of Poteau; a son, Elton Dillon of Dewar, Okla.; five sisters, Francis Henson and husband Randy and Gail Howell, both of Uniontown, Lera Fields of Mountainburg, Becky Sue Leggett of Anderson, Calif., and Caroleen Nelson of Uniontown; three brothers, Paul and Ray Howell, both of Uniontown, and Lee Howell and wife Jatonne of Van Buren; a sister-in-law, Doris Howell; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank everyone at Van Buren Health and Rehabilitation for their care.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
