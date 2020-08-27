Evelyn Drury
Evelyn Delene Drury, 77, of Heavener died Aug. 26, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Private service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Howe Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Ed and Tony Drury; three sisters, Linda Mattox, Carolyn Cagle and Patsy Walker; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.