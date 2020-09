Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Hurt

Evelyn Lou Hurt, 73, of Sallisaw died Sept. 16, 2020.

Cremation services are under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie and Linda Pedon and Angela Long; three sons, Ronnie Pedon and Dallas and Timmy Hurt; three sisters, Carolyn Martin, Joann Craighead and Frankie McMahan; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store