Evelyn Jones
Evelyn Wolverton Jones, of Greenwood, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Greenwood. She was a retired secretary for Greenwood City Hall and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Jenny Lind.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lesa Shelby and Mark of Fort Smith; and her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kristin Bonaminio and John of Little Rock.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Wolverton and John "Doc" Jones; and one son, Dennis Harold Wolverton.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hamilton, Stan Dodson, Dennis Cole, Barry Garred, Brian Garred and Mark Shelby.
Memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's name to the Charleston Animal Shelter or .
Published in Times Record on July 26, 2019