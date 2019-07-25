Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Jones Obituary
Evelyn Jones
Evelyn Wolverton Jones, of Greenwood, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Greenwood. She was a retired secretary for Greenwood City Hall and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Jenny Lind.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lesa Shelby and Mark of Fort Smith; and her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kristin Bonaminio and John of Little Rock.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Wolverton and John "Doc" Jones; and one son, Dennis Harold Wolverton.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hamilton, Stan Dodson, Dennis Cole, Barry Garred, Brian Garred and Mark Shelby.
Memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's name to the Charleston Animal Shelter or .
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now