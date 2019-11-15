Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Lowrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Lowrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Lowrey Obituary
Evelyn Lowrey
Evelyn Robinson Lowrey, 99 years and 10 months old, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 13, 1920, in New Blaine to Cecil and Lula Utley Robinson. She married Robert Steele Lowrey in 1941 in Prairie View. She was of Church of Christ faith. She and her husband operated a mom-and-pop neighborhood grocery store and raised cattle. She was loved and will be missed by her family and many friends. She never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Steele Lowrey; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by three children, Jimmie (Sharon) Lowrey, Judy Ritter and Johnny (Melinda) Lowrey; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. Officiating the service will be her nephew, Pastor Glen Trusty Jr. of Elm Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -