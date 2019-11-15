|
Evelyn Lowrey
Evelyn Robinson Lowrey, 99 years and 10 months old, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 13, 1920, in New Blaine to Cecil and Lula Utley Robinson. She married Robert Steele Lowrey in 1941 in Prairie View. She was of Church of Christ faith. She and her husband operated a mom-and-pop neighborhood grocery store and raised cattle. She was loved and will be missed by her family and many friends. She never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Steele Lowrey; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by three children, Jimmie (Sharon) Lowrey, Judy Ritter and Johnny (Melinda) Lowrey; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. Officiating the service will be her nephew, Pastor Glen Trusty Jr. of Elm Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 16, 2019