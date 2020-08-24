Evelyn Smalling
Evelyn Standerfer Smalling, also known as "Mama," "Granny" and "Moo," died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 15, 1934, in Forester to Buster and Delma Standerferon December 15, 1934. She was 85 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, W.G. "Dub" Smalling.
Moo and Dub were very proud to be from Forester and they attended every reunion as long as they were able. Moo was a born writer; she wrote several books about growing up in Forester and the simple but beautiful lives that everyone there enjoyed. For many years, she also wrote articles about Forester for the Waldron News.
Evelyn was a very talented artist in both music and painting. She played organ and guitar, had begun playing the violin, and could sing beautiful alto to any song — all with no formal training. She painted gorgeous scenery and did amazing charcoals. Her favorite artist was Georgia O'Keefe.
Moo and Dub loved their time spent living in Reserve, N.M., where they made many lifelong friends and great memories. Even in her last days, Moo continued to talk about piñons they gathered every other year and the red and green chiles she learned to make as well as, or better than, the natives.
She is survived by a daughter, Jeri Jones (Larry); a granddaughter, Casey Heckard (Jason); two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Savanna St. John; a sister, Fritz Lemons; and two brothers, Tommy Standerfer (Sandy) and Ted Standerfer (Karen).
The family wishes to thank the staff of Dalton's Place, Mercy Hospital in Waldron and Ashton Place for the superb care that was given to their loved one.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Cedar Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron. Attendees are asked to comply with ADH guidelines.
There will be no formal visitation. The funeral home will be open from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday for those who wish to pay their respects.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
— Arkansas Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011, or online at www.alz.org/arkansas;
or Cedar Creek Cemetery Fund c/o Janie Graves, Chambers Bank, P.O. Box 838, Waldron, AR 72958.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com
.