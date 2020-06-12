Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Stewart

Evelyn (Neta) Stewart, 93, of Fort Smith died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

She is survived by a sister, Wanda McLellan.



