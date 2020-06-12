Evelyn Stewart
Evelyn (Neta) Stewart, 93, of Fort Smith died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
She is survived by a sister, Wanda McLellan.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.