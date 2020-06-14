Evelyn Stewart
Evelyn "Neta" Juanita Stewart went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born Nov. 15, 1926, in Fort Smith to O.R. and Gladys Stewart. She graduated from Ouachita Baptist University and completed her master's degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. After completing her education, Neta dedicated her life to Christian education, serving the local church as well as Southern Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, Tenn. Neta retired from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where she served in various capacities including dean of women.
After retirement, Neta pursued her love of travel and escorted tour groups across the world. In 2012, Neta returned to her hometown of Fort Smith. She spent the last years of her life very involved in activities at Brookfield Assisted Living and Forefront Church.
Neta leaves behind a sister, Wanda McLellan; two nephews and their wives, Terry and Kay McLellan of Fort Smith and Scott and Cyndi McLellan of Tyler. In addition, Neta's loss will be felt by a host of extended family and dear friends who will cherish the memory of this special lady.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Liberty Cemetery Pavilion in Greenwood. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 72908; or the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn "Neta" Juanita Stewart went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born Nov. 15, 1926, in Fort Smith to O.R. and Gladys Stewart. She graduated from Ouachita Baptist University and completed her master's degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. After completing her education, Neta dedicated her life to Christian education, serving the local church as well as Southern Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, Tenn. Neta retired from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where she served in various capacities including dean of women.
After retirement, Neta pursued her love of travel and escorted tour groups across the world. In 2012, Neta returned to her hometown of Fort Smith. She spent the last years of her life very involved in activities at Brookfield Assisted Living and Forefront Church.
Neta leaves behind a sister, Wanda McLellan; two nephews and their wives, Terry and Kay McLellan of Fort Smith and Scott and Cyndi McLellan of Tyler. In addition, Neta's loss will be felt by a host of extended family and dear friends who will cherish the memory of this special lady.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Liberty Cemetery Pavilion in Greenwood. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 72908; or the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.