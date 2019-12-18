|
Everett Buckner
William Everett Buckner, who resided in Charleston, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. He was born Oct. 14, 1924, in Charleston to the late Everett Lee Buckner and Lettie (Patterson) Buckner. He was 95 years old.
At the young age of 17, Everett lost his father and was immediately thrust into the role of breadwinner for his mother and five younger siblings. His dad's concrete finishing crew took him in and taught him the trade so he could provide for the family. He was determined to finish high school and was able to graduate with the Charleston class of 1943. In 1944, he was drafted into the Army, but at his induction ceremony in Little Rock he was pulled out and moved for induction into the Navy instead, where he served as a radarman and gunner on the USS LSM-119. He served in the Pacific and just missed the invasion of Iwo Jima but was later involved in the invasion of Okinawa. In 1946, he was honorably discharged and returned to Charleston. His mother married Leo Gilsinger, a man who Everett would come to hold in high esteem, and then another child, Nick, was added to the family. Everett had started his own concrete construction company and in 1958 he bought his first Charolais bull and a lifelong obsession with the Charolais breed began. In 1959, he met and married Peggy Smith Higgins and immediately started the expansion of the Buckner clan with Melinda Jane, Melissa Gail, Mary Ann, Manda Lou, Martha Lynn and William Everett. In 1961, he partnered with Jerry Sweetser of Fayetteville as Sweetser-Buckner Ready-Mix Concrete. S&B Ready-Mix had plants in Charleston, Booneville, Waldron and Huntsville and also had real estate holdings in northwest Arkansas. They worked throughout Arkansas, as well as other states, and eventually started Sweetser-Buckner Contractors and were in business for several years. The partnership was divided with Everett taking control of S&B Ready-Mix and Jerry taking the real estate business. Later, Everett would meet a new partner, Adrain "Cotton" Fleming, and together they formed Buckner-Fleming Concrete Contractors, which after Cotton's retirement in 1987, lived on and is now in its current incarnation as Buckner Concrete Contractors.
He was a tireless leader in the Charleston community by serving a total of 28 years on the city council. He was also on the Charleston school board for 12 years. He served on the Franklin County Library Board and was instrumental in the restoration and remodeling of the old Charleston High School gymnasium into the current Charleston Public Library. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a proud Democrat and a lifelong friend of Governor and Senator Dale Bumpers. He continued to work in the concrete and cattle business up until only a few years ago, but was "the boss" of everyone until his passing. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, with a special mention to John Miesner, Shawn Lovett, Astra Goforth and his companion of many years, Betty Schmalz.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Smith Buckner; a daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Edward Pillstrom; a grandson, Thomas Wattinger; a son-in-law, Keith Quick; and two sisters, Mary Ann Thomson and Ethel Colvard.
He is survived by four daughters, Melissa Wattinger and husband Tom of Austin, Texas, Mary Ann Quick of Austin, Manda Lou Holt and husband Mark of Pflugerville, Texas, and Martha Lynn Hudy and husband Ray of Austin; a son, William Buckner and wife Lee of Charleston; two sisters, Sue Neissl of Charleston and Betty Holland of Branch; two brothers, Don Buckner and wife Betty and Nick Gilsinger and wife Linda, all of Charleston; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston. Burial with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston. Officiating the service will be Father Norman McFall.
Rosary service will be said at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. The family will visit with friends following the service.
Pallbearers will be Dwight Pillstrom, Chris Wattinger, Matthew Holt, David Holt, Alec Buckner, Warren Pillstrom and Baylis Quick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1087, Charleston, AR 72933; or Charleston Public Library, 12 S. School St., Charleston, AR 72933.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019