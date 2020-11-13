Everett Frazier
Everett "Bob" Robert Frazier passed away Nov. 12, 2020. He was born May 3, 1970. He began volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club in Fort Smith in 1997 and became a full-time employee in 2010. He owned Extreme Mixx DJ Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lavon Frazier of Arkansas and Diana Maria Chayer of Canada; and a brother, Donny Frazier of Georgia.
He is survived by two daughters, Candace Johnson and husband Wesley of Van Buren and Courtney Valdez and husband Julio of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Brooklyn Johnson, Carley Johnson and Arah Johnson, all of Van Buren, and Julio "J.C." Valdez of Fort Smith; three sisters, Claudette Michelle Floyd and husband David of Pocola, Joanne Funkner of Clovis, Calif., and Sonya Rena Tedford of Alma; a brother, James Dale Frazier and wife Jennifer of Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be at noon Monday, Nov. 16, at Hunts Park in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Jeffery and Jonathon Baughman; his sons-in-law, Julio Valdez and Wesley Johnson; and his longtime friends, Jason Moreland and Greg Rickner.
