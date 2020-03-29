Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Fannie Walls Obituary
Fannie Walls
Fannie Walls, 86, of Alma died Saturday in Van Buren. She was a retired cook from Skelly Truck Stop in Alma and a member of Solid Rock Tabernacle in Alma.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Walls Sr.; three sons, James Walls, William Walls Jr. and Jerry Walls; and a grandson, William Wayne Walls.
She is survived by four daughters, Dorothy Carter and husband Jerry and Ann Watkins and husband Don, both of Alma, Susie Mitchell and husband David of Neosho, Mo., and Mary Delaney and husband Anthony of Mandan, N.D.; three sons, Bobby Walls and wife Debbie of Alma, David Walls and wife Karen of Van Buren and Ronald Walls of Alma; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside ceremony will be held at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -