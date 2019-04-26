|
Farreldene Johnson
Farreldene Mooney Johnson, 82, of Van Buren died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Leslie Hamil and Daniel Johnson; two brothers; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2019
