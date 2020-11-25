Fay Burkhart
Fay Burkhart, 84, of Alma passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born March 23, 1936, in Van Buren to William and Della Burkhart.
He retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. He was the owner and operator of Burkhart Upholstery. Fay loved playing guitar and singing with family. He was always quick to make you smile and loved a good joke. He and Shirley spent many years singing in nursing homes and driving a church bus for Oak Grove Baptist, where several children were led to the Lord. He was a member of Kibler Baptist Church and cherished his church family. He left us a legacy of serving the Lord and being a loving husband and a Christian father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was ready for Jesus to come and get him; his request was honored and he has been brought home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings, James, twin brother Ray, Mary, Lucille, Sybil, Georgia, Bonnie, Aletha and B.J.; and a son-in-law, Marty Bernich.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of the home; four daughters, Brenda Bernich of Kibler, Linda Conway and husband Bubba of Keystone Heights, Fla., Cindy Burkhart and Tom Peek of Georgia and Karen Knox and husband Steve of Ozark; three sons, Mike Burkhart and wife Kitten of Satsuma, Fla., Terry Croft and wife Tonia of Clarksville and David Burkhart and wife Carla of Natural Dam; a brother, Bill Burkhart of Alma; 22 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Kibler Baptist Church with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Croft, John Croft, Justin Haughton, Bradley Whitworth, Patrick Killion and Joshua Baird.
